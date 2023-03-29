BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors announced Eric Barber as the new Fire Chief Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, Eric has been the President of the Board of Directors since 2018 and employed by NuStar Energy as the Health and Safety Supervisor. Previously, he served as the Fire Chief of the Big Spring Refinery’s Emergency Response Team and Lieutenant for the Big Spring Fire Department.

Along with Eric’s appointment, Kris Dokey was voted to serve as President of the Board of Directors.

Kris is employed by SM Energy and has served as a Firefighter and Chaplain with Hawley Volunteer Fire Department prior to moving to Coahoma. Kris is married to Ashley and has four daughters. Kris has a deep passion for helping others and serving the community.

Chief Mitchell Hooper has served as Fire Chief since 2018 and has been a vital member of the department since 2007. Mitchell will remain on the department and serve as Assistant Chief.