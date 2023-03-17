BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Howard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the unknown suspect(s) involved in the theft of Aluminum, Bronze, Copper, or Brass.

On March 15, at about 7:29am, deputies were dispatched to the 5800 block of F.M. 846, in reference to a theft of copper wire. After arrival, deputies learned that the unknown actor(s) appropriated a spool of copper wire from the business.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Howard County Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) or through their website and reference case #23-0321. Tips leading to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.