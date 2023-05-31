HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Howard County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in the Theft of Property-Vehicle Parts or Accessories.

According to a post from Howard County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, May 30th, at about 8:35am, deputies from HCSO were dispatched to the 9400 Block of the Interstate 20 South Service Road in reference to a theft of vehicle parts. Deputies learned the unknown suspects appropriated 3 catalytic converters from 3 vehicles belonging to a business. Investigators believe this suspect is responsible for other catalytic converter thefts in the Coahoma area.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Howard County Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 or through the P3 TIPS software and reference case number 23-0642. Tips made to Howard County Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.