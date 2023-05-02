HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Howard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Elizabeth Liza Cantu, 41, who was last seen on the morning of Friday, April 28th.

At approximately 5am, on the 7500 block of North Service Road, she was seen wearing black stretch pants and a black shirt with a white outline of a female’s face, a “rock band style” shirt. Elizabeth was not wearing any shoes and may have been wearing socks. She does not have a cell phone with her.

If you have any information about her whereabouts regarding her whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Gammons at 432-264-2231 ext. 705 or Howard County Dispatch at 432-264-2244.