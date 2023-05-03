HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jimmy Bustos, 63, after he walked away from the Comanche Flats Group Home.

He previously went missing last week but was later found. Jimmy Bustos was last seen on the afternoon of May 3rd, wearing faded blue jeans, black t-shirt, and black/white tennis shoes.

It is believed that he is trying to go back to the Austin, Texas area.

If anyone has any information about Jimmy’s whereabouts, please contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office