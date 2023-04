HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Howard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jimmy Bustos, 63, who was last seen on the evening of Tuesday, April 25th at the Comanche Flats Group Home.

Jimmy was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan jacket, and a brown straw hat. It is believed that he is trying to go back to the Austin, Texas area.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.