HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Howard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating an unknown suspect(s) involved in a theft of property that occurred earlier this month.

According to a post by Crime Stoppers, on October 1st at about 4:45pm, deputies with Howard County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on FM 1584, referencing a theft. After arriving, deputies learned of unknown actor(s) appropriating a 2020 Cyclone travel trailer, valued at about $85,000, between the hours of 9:30am and 4:30pm.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 23-1219. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for the first person to provide information that leads to the arrest of the unidentified suspects involved in this case.