HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, December 18th, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding an online threat against Coahoma Schools when students return from Christmas break.

HCSO says the suspect was quickly identified and interviewed. The Sheriff’s Office does not believe the suspect was intending to carry out with the threat, adding that the suspect does not live in the state of Texas.

HCSO investigators are preparing to present a case to prosecutors.

The Sherriff’s Office says they take this and any threat against schools seriously, providing extra personnel to schools for when kids return.