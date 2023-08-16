HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Howard County Crime Stoppers is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying three unknown suspects involved in the theft of aluminum, copper, brass, and/or bronze early Wednesday morning.

According to a post by Crime Stoppers, at about 12:56am on Wednesday, August 16, deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of Farm to Market Road 2230, referencing a theft of copper wire. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspects appropriated copper wire from a business, with surveillance cameras at the businesses capturing images of three suspects.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) or through the P3TIPS software and reference case number 23-1028. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Tippers remain anonymous and caller ID is not used.