HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding an apparent animal dumping incident that happened last weekend.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the video was taken in the Cypress and Palm Street area, off Wasson Road, just outside of City limits.

HCSO says it is working diligently to find the actors involved, as well as the whereabouts of the dog, with the full intent to prosecute those involved.

If you recognize this vehicle or dog, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477.

The full video can be viewed here.