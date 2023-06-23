HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Howard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in the theft of an RV trailer.

According to a post by Howard County Crime Stoppers, on Wednesday, June 21st, at about 9:55am, deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of North FM 700. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the unknown suspects appropriated a Brown 2015 Cougar 5th Wheel Travel Trailer from a business.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact the Howard County Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) or through the P3tips.com software and reference case number 23-0772. Tips made to Howard County Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.