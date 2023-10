MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- All westbound lanes of CR 1135 – CR 1140 East Loop, near Interstate 20, have been closed following an 18-wheeler truck rollover.

The City of Midland is encouraging drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours and use caution.

The Texas Department of Transportation is also at the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.