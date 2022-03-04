ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Hays STEAM Academy students gave back to local veterans in a big way Thursday. The students, as part of a community service project, gathered more than 6,000 comfort care items for the VA clinic. The items were collected specifically for homeless veterans.

The Permian Basin chapter of the National Red Cross was on hand Thursday to gather the items.

“I’m amazed. The community really backed us, and we are so grateful that we have the opportunity to provide comfort for our veterans, especially our homeless veterans,” said Red Cross Executive Director Tracy Austin. “I’m so joyful. I never in my wildest dreams imagined we’d collect this many items for the veterans who have served their country so well.”

The students held a friendly competition between classrooms to collect socks, lip balm, hand sanitizer, tooth brushes, and toothpaste. The pre-k class won the competition by collecting more than 2,500 items.

“I’m just proud of the entire Hays community and what they’ve done for the veteran community,” said Pre-school teacher Mr. Ramirez.

Ramirez said he has several family members who are serving or have served. He said he is glad to know his students are learning what it means to give back to the community, and hopes the students will continue their good work.







The Odessa VA Clinic will now hand the donated items out to those who need them.