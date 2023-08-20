ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa will be hosting another Bulk Drop Off Event for residents this Saturday.

Citizens are being encouraged to take their items to the East parking lot of Ector College Prep Middle School, entering from Clements Street. The City of Odessa Solid Waste Division will be ready to accept items and make a difference in the community.

Participants must reside within city limits. Construction/demolition debris, paint, chemicals, tires, tree limbs, refrigerators, and condensers/ freezers will not be accepted.

The Residential Bulk Drop Off will be on Saturday, August 26 from 8am to 12pm at Ector College Prep Middle School, located at 809 W. Clements St.