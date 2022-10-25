GARDENDALE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department’s haunted firehouse is back for a 6th year and the team behind it says it’s bigger and better than ever.

“We change it up every year. That way the people that came through it last year don’t have the same idea of what it is this year,” said Gardendale Fire Chief Justin Richardson.

Chief Richardson also say the popular Halloween attraction gets plenty of Gardendale visitors, but also West Texans from Odessa, Midland, and beyond.

And those visitors will get a lot more than just spooky scenery. Plenty of ghouls, killer clowns, and slashers played by the firefighters also haunt these halls, and they love every minute of it!

“(We love) seeing that reaction when we get ’em! I’m going to be honest. Sometimes we get cussed out a little bit and we kind of enjoy that,” said Chief Richardson.

The haunted firehouse is free of charge but donations are accepted, and the money goes towards firefighting equipment and other necessities.

You can find it on 4072 East Larkspur Lane, and it will remain open from 8-11 PM through Halloween night.