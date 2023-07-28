MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Beginning this weekend, United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos locations across Texas will kick off hatch chile season by roasting fresh hatch chiles on site. Roastings will happen at all locations the first two weekends. Then, roastings will continue the following weekends at select locations until supplies run out.

“As always, we are proud to continue our tradition of roasting fresh hatch green chiles at our stores,” said Joseph Bunting, produce business director for The United Family. “Each year, we look forward to showing our guests how delicious and versatile these chile peppers can be. Not only will they see them at our roasting stations, but they are going to see them all over the store.”

Part of the objective during this time isn’t just providing guests with fresh roasted chiles, but also helping to educate them about the peppers. During the roasting events, guests can learn about the roasting process, the growing process, and how to store them.

Special products will also be available during this time in several different departments. As usual, produce will have fresh peppers, salsa, hatch guacamole, and a wide variety of Fresh Cut selections incorporating hatch chiles. In the market, guests will see hatch chile burger patties as well as hatch chile tri-tip roast. There will also be several ReadyMeals selections incorporating hatch chiles.