ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In honor of Earth day, students at Harmony Science Academy in Odessa participated in a recycling challenge. Families and students were encouraged to bring empty plastic water bottles for the school to take to a local recycling center.

The water bottle collections started earlier this month and today was the last day to bring in bags of the recycled bottles. The school laid out several recycling bins for students to drop off their empty water bottles.

From a post on the Harmony Science Academy Facebook page, the students and staff brought in more than 10 full garbage bags of empty water bottles to be recycled.