ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – According to a recent news release, the Harmony Science Academy in Odessa is postponing its STEM Expo that was planned for Friday, February 12th at Music City Mall. The release stated that the event was postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Nearly 30 students from Harmony Science Academy were going to display their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) projects and present them in front of a panel of judges in a competition for 1st-3rd place.

This event was created to “give them the opportunity to excel through project-based learning where they learn the skills necessary to become contributing global citizens,” said District STEM/GT Coordinator Mr. Murat Soruc.

The new date for the STEM Expo is February 26th from 12 pm – 3 pm at Music City Mall.