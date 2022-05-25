ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Harmony Science Academy in Odessa has placed a “lockdown” on its campus as a precaution amid an active investigation.

The school said in a statement:

“At approximately noon Wednesday, May 25, 2022, an employee of a nearby business notified the campus security officer of Harmony Science Academy-Odessa of some potentially concerning comments made by a customer regarding the school. While the customer’s comments did not constitute a specific threat, the security officer determined it was necessary to enact campus security protocols as a precaution. Local law enforcement was contacted.

At this time, Odessa Police are on-campus investigating the matter, and our campus remains on Secure status. All of our students and team members are currently safe, and student families have been informed of the matter.”

An Odessa Police Department Spokesperson confirmed an investigation determined there was no “credible” threat to the campus. However, department will continue to patrol the area.