PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Harmony Public School West Texas students are in for a special treat that’s out of this world! Students have the opportunity to send personalized messages to space by participating in Blue Origin’s Club for the future educational outreach program.

In a recent news release, Blue Origin’s Club for the Future sponsors have made it possible for schools to participate in the Postcards to Space activity, which allows students in grades PreK -12th to send messages into the universe and get them back stamped from space.

The Blue Origin’s Club for the Future outreach program’s mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and to help invent the future of life in space.

As a part of the outreach program, students who attend Harmony Public Schools in the West Texas District will write or draw their vision of what the future of life in space will look like. Once the students complete their postcards, they’ll place them in a rocket-inspired mailbox, designed and created in a Harmony maker space, and then the postcards will blast off into space on a New Shepard rocket.

According to the news release, the new Shepard rocket is Blue Origin’s reusable suborbital rocket system designed to take astronauts and research payloads past the internationally recognized boundary of space.

Once the students get their postcards back, they’ll be stamped with a “Flown to Space” postmark. Students will then have a space-flown keepsake to remind them to strive beyond the stars.

Here are the locations participating in this outer galaxy program:

– Harmony Science Academy – El Paso (9405 Betel Dr El Paso, Texas 79907)

– Harmony School of Science – El Paso (1730 Joe Battle Blvd El Paso, Texas 79928)

– Harmony School of Innovation – El Paso (5210 Fairbanks El Paso, Texas 79924)

– Harmony School of Excellence – El Paso (9435 Betel Dr El Paso, Texas 79907)

– Harmony Science Academy- Lubbock (3701 W Loop 289 Lubbock, Texas 79407)

– Harmony Science Academy – Odessa (2755 N. Grandview Ave Odessa, Texas 79762)