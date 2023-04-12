ODESSA, (KMID/ KPEJ) – April is National Abuse Prevention Month. A local group said it wants people in the area to step up and help children find their voice.

ABC Big 2’s Ozzy Mora visited Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center in Odessa to learn about its efforts in bringing awareness to child abuse. The center said that unfortunately there’s still many kids in the area that have not spoken up about their abuse. We were was able to talk to three different local leaders to see what people can do to support their mission and how they provide the necessary resources to children that walk through the center’s doors.

Vibrant colors, stuffed animals and blue ribbons decorate the hallways of the advocacy center to bring hope and awareness for those who walk in. Their goal is to help and heal all children who visit.

“Last year in 2022, we interviewed 489 children who walked through our doors, we were a little down last year from the previous year about 10 percent, but 489 children made an outcry, 489 children found their voice and were able to come through these doors and get the services that were needed,” said Harmony’s Home Executive Director Carrie Bronaugh.

Bronaugh said there are more children who need help but don’t always come forward. Currently she said there are about 36,000 kids who live in Odessa and attend ECISD schools.

“And we know that 1 in 10 children are abused or will be abused before they turn 18,” she said.

It’s been 30 years since the center opened it doors to help treat abused children in the basin.

“There’s a lot of children that have not found their caregiver or their adult that they feel comfortable telling [them] what is going on,“ said Bronaugh.

“If you know a child that has been abused or suspect a child that has been abused, report it and help them be the voice that they need,” said the center’s Board President Rita Mata.

Mata said she decided to get involved because its mission hit so close to home for her.

“Having had child abuse affect my home, my family, it was something near and dear to my heart [and] I needed to find a way to get involved and that’s how I did,” said Mata.

Now, their goal is to make sure the services the children receive are free and the public knows about it.

“Harmony Home is one of these organizations we have in our community [and] it’s just one of the most fantastic places [that] I don’t think a lot of people in our community know about it,” said Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke.

Chief gerke said Harmony Home is a partner to local law enforcement agencies. He said the department usually brings children there that have been sexually or physically abused. The kids are then interviewed by trained professionals to build a case.

“When you deal with an organization like Harmony Home whose entire mission is not just to build that criminal case, but to build that criminal case and then help that child heal,” said Chief Gerke.

He said if you know someone or if you are dealing with abuse, please call police or a local group like Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center for help.

For the rest of April we will continue highlighting other organizations and their strides in bringing awareness to child abuse.

Harmony Home has a list of events you can attend to also bring awareness and what you can do to participate from home.