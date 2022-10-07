ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Last week, security cameras filmed a woman that the Rose family thinks was drunk attacking their Halloween inflatables. Fortunately those inflatables are back to standing tall.

“We had a clearly intoxicated person come into our yard screaming obscenities and then grabbed the kitty (inflatable) here and gave her a toss, and then started kicking down the rest of the stuff on her way out,” said Corey Rose.

Corey and Haley Rose are Odessa parents who love having some Halloween fun, and spent some big bucks filling their yard with spooky decorations. But a recent night time visitor who knocked down their inflatables has them asking one question: Why?

“It kind of stinks. We’re just doing this to have fun. It takes time to set it all up and I mean, it’s really just a kind of pain in the butt,” said Corey.

Fortunately, the late night vandal didn’t do any serious damage to the expensive Halloween decor, but if she had and had gotten caught, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office says this certainly wouldn’t have been treated like a prank.

“We would charge them with Criminal Mischief depending upon how much the decorations cost,” said Shirley Hardee with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

Criminal Mischief is a misdemeanor, and if the decorations were even more expensive, felony charges could also be possible.