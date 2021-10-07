Halloween hijinks: Big Spring Crime Stoppers investigating stolen decorations

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify several people accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, around 12:30 a.m. on October 7, the Big Spring Police Department responded to a home in the 700 block of Bucknell about the theft. Homeowners told investigators at least three unknown people stole Halloween decorations from the front yard.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 and reference case number 2-21-03505. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a thousand-dollar reward.