CARLINVILLE, Ill. (KTVI) — A seller’s market is spurring homeowners to get creative when listing their houses. A Macoupin County, Illinois, woman’s love of all things horror helped spark an idea to showcase her family’s home online for potential buyers.

Danielle Sullivan had her son, Cole, dress up as “Halloween” slasher Michael Myers and pose for photos around their house on E. Hoehn Street in Carlinville.

The four-bedroom, four-bath residence has a finished basement, a detached garage, a large rear deck and a spacious backyard.

(Courtesy: Danielle Sullivan)

Sullivan and her husband Owen say they’ve done a family costume for the last 22 years and always go big for Halloween.

You won’t have to worry about running into Michael if you buy the house. The Sullivans have already moved. Their new home, ironically, is located a few blocks away on Elm Street.

