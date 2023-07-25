(KMID/KPEJ)- For Clinton Dunn, the “nightmare” surrounding his daughter’s death more than a decade ago is one seemingly without end. Emotions were stirred again last month when the prime suspect in the case was released from jail.

Shawn Adkins, of Big Spring, was released from custody late last month after spending two years in jail; he was arrested in June of 2021 and charged with Murder in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn.

Dunn was last seen December 27, 2010; her mother reported her missing the next day. Despite a massive search expanding much of West Texas, there was no sign of Hailey until March 16, 2013, when her remains were found near Lake JB Thomas in Scurry County.

Adkins, who was reportedly dating Hailey’s mother and lived with the teen when she disappeared and had been considered a person of interest in the case from the beginning, was released after prosecutors said they need “more time” to investigate before taking the case to trial. Adkins was released “without prejudice”, which means he could be charged again after further investigation.

It’s an investigation that Clinton said was “mishandled” from the very beginning and the mystery surrounding the teen’s death continues to weigh on her surviving family. It’s a weight that is taking a toll on the grieving father.

“Clint has had two heart attacks since Hailey’s death,” Private Investigator Erica Morse said in a Zoom press conference Monday. “It’s just hard, it’s very, very hard. He’s been through a nightmare and is still going through a nightmare.”

Those health problems have reportedly only escalated since Adkins’ release from jail.

“When Shawn was released a few weeks ago, that trauma compounded greatly,” Morse said.

Morse has been working with the Dunn family to get closure, and a conviction, in a case that has spanned more than a decade. Morse and Clinton said files connected with the case were “disorganized” and reports have gone missing and a “critical test”, which may have connected Adkins to the area where Hailey’s body was found, is now being disputed.

According to court documents, experts conducted a “soil analysis” using Near Infrared Spectroscopy and found that soil collected from Adkins’ work boots “had a high degree of chemical similarity” with soil samples collected from the site where the teen’s remains were found. Clinton said that test came back a 94-95% match.

However, the soil was also sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for analysis using a different method. Prosecutors said that analysis determined that the soil samples did not match. Scientists with the FBI said that NIRS testing is not a “methodology sanctioned by the forensic community for soil analysis and… should not be relied on in a criminal trial”.

Clinton said he has been “blindsided” and kept “out of the loop” in his daughter’s case; he alleged that “11 years of sloppy investigation and failure to follow-up on critical information, and poor communication between agencies” ultimately resulted in Adkins’ release from jail. And it’s that release that is now impacting the family in new ways.

“This is not just about screw ups…a group of small-town police officers made egregious mistakes when a child disappeared,” Morse said. ‘”An accused child killer roaming the streets again weeks before his trial was supposed to begin. Who should be accountable for that?”

Morse said Clinton’s daughter, who is now 13 and the same age as Hailey when she went missing, is struggling with PTSD and feeling unsafe with Adkins’ release.

But that isn’t stopping Clinton from continuing the fight. “I’m going to get to the bottom of it…we put him behind bars once, we will do it again,” he said in interviews shortly after Adkins’ release. Clinton is working with private investigators behind the scenes as he and his family march toward “justice”. He’s also meeting with new anthropologists and labs to request additional, and scientifically recognized, testing, on the soil samples at the center of the investigation.

You can follow this Facebook page for more on the investigation.