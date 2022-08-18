ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – As the state’s largest private employer, H-E-B will host a one-day hiring event geared to help fill full and part-time positions at the store level. H-E-B will provide on-site interviews at career fairs held at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.

Date, Time & Application Info:

Tuesday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Candidates must submit an online application before interview will be conducted. Applications can be found here: careers.heb.com/careerfair.

Translators and disability accommodations will be available upon request.

Starting pay for roles such as checker and in-store shoppers is $15/hour.

Other starting pay and job descriptions can be found at H-E-B Careers Site.

Must be 16 years or older to apply for Customer Service Associate, Checker, Curbie and Curbside in-store shopper. Other store positions require the applicant to be a minimum of 18 years old.

“At H-E-B, our success starts with our amazing Partners, who work hard every day to serve Texans across the state,” said Mayerland Harris, H-E-B Group Vice President of Talent. “As we grow, we’re committed to hiring more people who are excited to provide our customers and communities the best H-E-B has to offer, in our stores, online, and through passionate community service.”