ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crunch Fitness in Odessa is excited to invite gym-goers back to a remarkable event that not only promotes fitness but also pays homage to the heroes of 9/11.

The 9/11 Stairmaster Challenge is a unique and meaningful initiative that allows First responders and Crunch members to suit up and climb 110 flights of stairs or 2,071 steps to represent the 110 floors at the World Trade Center.

Event Details:

Date: September 11th, 2023

September 11th, 2023 Location: Crunch Odessa, 2008 E 42nd Street Odessa, TX 79762

Crunch Odessa, 2008 E 42nd Street Odessa, TX 79762 Time: All Day

All Day Objective: To commemorate the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, while promoting health and unity in our community.

Participants will receive a free one-week membership to Crunch Fitness as well as a feature on Crunch’s social media pages. Contact Deven Rivera 407-794-0400 ext. 5012 or devenr@fitnessventuresllc.com if you would like to join the climb.