MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department said several guns were stolen during vehicle burglaries last week and the Department is calling on the community to do its part to keep guns from falling into the wrong hands.

Officer Chane Blandford said there were 14 vehicle burglaries last week and in four of those burglaries, firearms left behind were stolen.

“Storing weapons in a vehicle, that’s totally fine; however, leaving weapons in a vehicle unattended, that could cause an issue, especially overnight. This past week, we’ve had 14 burglary of motor vehicles in the City…one of those vehicles had three firearms stolen out of it,” Blandford said.

There are a number of things you can do to keep what’s in your car, safe. First, MPD said you should always lock the doors and roll up the windows when parked. Take valuables with you when you exit your vehicle, and, if you can, park in a well-lit area with security cameras.