MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Victoria man who commutes to Midland for oilfield work recently had his truck broken into at the Midland RV Park.

Justin Morgan says he’s concerned after someone stole Christmas shopping money and his gun. But it’s that stolen firearm that has him speaking out.

“The cash, it is what it is. (Law enforcement) isn’t going to be able to do anything with that. I just want to make sure there are no crimes committed with my firearm. That’s why I reported it stolen right away,” said Morgan.

Morgan says he won’t let the stolen Christmas money ruin his holiday, but that he does have safety concerns with the Midland RV Park following the theft of his pistol, especially since his employees also stay there.

“I’ll be back out in West Texas next week and I plan on visiting with management out there because I have several campers there that my employees stay at as well. So I’m going to see what they’re idea is so that we can avoid this from happening again, or we’re going to have to find another park,” said Morgan.

And while Morgan makes it clear he’d like to seen an increase in security at the Midland RV Park, he wants to make it clear he’s not badmouthing a business he’s been staying at for almost a year.

“It’s not the RV park’s fault. I mean, if someone wants to break in somewhere, they’re going to do it regardless of where it’s at. But I feel like there are different measures they can use to keep this from happening again,” said Morgan.

ABC Big 2 News reached out to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office for additional details but they would only confirm that they’re looking into a break-in at the Midland RV Park.