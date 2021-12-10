ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Fabian Polvon, 39, was found guilty by an Ector County jury on two counts of Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of wife Tiffany Polvon and her friend Joseph Granado. According to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan, Polvon was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On November 26, 2019, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Apex Carwash at 8th Street and Cumberland to investigate a double murder. At the scene, police found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Polvon tracked his estranged wife to the car wash and crashed his truck into her Cadillac Escalade. Following the crash, Polvon walked up to the Escalade and shot the two people inside multiple times.

A witness told police they saw Polvon shoot Granado, owner of the car wash, several times as he tried to exit the Escalade on the passenger side. Surveillance video also showed Polvon shooting his wife several times through the driver’s side door. Polvon then pulled his wife from the vehicle and left her on the ground.

Investigators said in the affidavit that Tiffany’s cousin told them Tiffany had filed for divorce from Polvon several months before the murders and that he had threatened to kill her if he ever found out she was spending time with another man.

Polvon was arrested and charged the following day and has been held on a million dollar bond awaiting trial.