ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Guatemalan national was sentenced to 63 months in prison for one count of transportation of illegal aliens resulting in death by a federal court in Pecos on Monday, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice.

According to court documents, David Alexander Gonzalez-Diaz, 24, of Santa Rosa, Guatemala, was transporting 14 undocumented non-citizens north of Van Horn on October 29, 2021, when he lost control of the vehicle, crashing and ejecting several occupants. Four migrants were killed and six were critically injured as a result. Gonzalez-Diaz has remained in federal custody since his arrest on the day of the crash.

“Human smuggling is extremely dangerous and, as displayed in this case, often results in serious injury or death,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “This sentence is a reminder that violators are committing a serious crime with serious consequences and will be held accountable.”

“This case drives home a harsh message to anyone considering trusting a smuggler to attempt to enter the United States illegally: Anytime you trust a smuggler, you’re putting your life in grave danger,” said Special Agent in Charge Francisco B. Burrola for the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso Division. “Human smugglers have a total disregard for their clients’ safety, welfare, and lives. They see them simply as cargo and a means to make a profit.”

HSI investigated the case with assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Greenbaum prosecuted the case.