MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The westbound right lane and the eastbound right lane of Interstate 20 will be seeing temporary lane closures Monday night.

From Schlumberger Drive to CR 1255, the westbound right lane will be closed from 7pm to 9pm. The eastbound right lane will then be closed from 9pm until midnight. Crews will be installing guard rails at the new bridge on both sides of the interstate.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic.