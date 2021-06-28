Groups of illegal migrants caught in Brewster County over weekend

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Brewster County Sheriff’s deputies kept busy over the weekend with multiple groups of illegal migrants.

Saturday morning, Brewster County dispatch received a call from someone reporting a suspicious person trespassing near Big Hill, just south of Alpine.





BCSO deputies, as well as US Border Patrol agents and a K-9 began tracking the group, according to a Facebook post.

Thirteen illegal migrants from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala were caught and turned over for processing and deportation.

Also on Saturday, an off-duty deputy out for a drive, found a group of nine illegal migrants. That group was also turned over for processing and deportation.





On Sunday, another deputy found a group of seven illegal migrants from Mexico. That group was found southeast of Marathon.

The activity in Brewster County had some Facebook users wondering if Vice President Kamala Harris saw any activity in El Paso during her recent trip to the border.

One user wrote, “Great job! Bet (Kamala) didn’t see any action in El Paso.” As a reply to that comment, another user wrote, “That is exactly why she went to El Paso instead of South Texas.”