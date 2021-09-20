Grieving pet owners await next steps after deadly Central Texas boarding facility fire

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Following a fire Saturday at a pet boarding facility in Georgetown that led to the death of at least 75 animals, the business’ owner contacted pet owners to tell them what’s next Monday.

In an email to his clients with the header “Grieving with you …,” Ponderosa Pet Resort owner Phillip Paris said the “most pressing issue right now has been the notification of pet parents and facilitating the next steps of reuniting them with their pets for proper closure.”

The email said those owners with pets that died as a result of the fire will receive separate instructions on how to get their pets back.

“We are grieving for our clients, their families and those around them,” the email said. “We understand how incredibly difficult this time is for all of you.”

The email said the business is closed under further notice, and while Paris says he plans to rebuild and reopen at some point in the future, he’s not sure when that will be.

Michelle Gattey, a Georgetown police officer who died of COVID-19 Sept. 16, had dogs at Ponderosa Pet Resort who died after a fire at the pet boarding facility Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Richards)

KXAN’s Jala Washington reported from the facility Monday that the State Fire Marshal’s Office is doing an investigation to find the cause of the fire. She said the pets are going to be taken to an undisclosed location where pet owners will be able to pick up the animals Monday.

Two of the pets that died in the fire belonged to late Georgetown police officer Michelle Gattey, a close friend of Gattey’s said. Gattey, who officially started on the force with GPD in January after serving 20 years in the U.S, Air Force, died of COVID-19 on Sept. 16.