MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Both of Greenwood ISD’s bond proposals passed Tuesday night with 72% voting in favor of Proposition A, and 62% voting in support of Proposition B. Here’s a look at what those propositions will include:

Proposition A- $198,770,000

Prop A will build a new elementary school for children in Kindergarten through second grade and a new intermediate school for children in third grade through fifth grade. It will also convert the south wing of Brooks Middle School from an intermediate school to a middle school, increase capacity for the high school, and convert the elementary school to a pre-k center, as well as add career and technical labs, athletics, and space for administration.

Proposition B- $87,000,000

Prop B will build a new student event center with a 2,000-seat gym and 2,000-seat auditorium.

Greenwood ISD said the bond will help accommodate a growing number of students; enrollment has risen from 1,447 during the 1993-94 school year to a record high of 3,255 this school year.