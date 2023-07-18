MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Fire Marshall’s Office reported several fires in the area following Fourth of July celebrations, including one structure fire in Greenwood.

Several departments responded to the house fire on East County Road in Midland County. When fire fighters arrived the house was already fully engulfed in flames.

While no one was inside the home and no injuries were reported, the Nassett family has lost everything and hopes the community can come together to support them.

“Trailer houses you know, don’t take very long and it didn’t. I swear in a matter of minutes, in the blink of an eye, it was gone.”

Dusty Nassett, the son of Midlander and homeowner, Virginia Nassett, lives on the same property with his parents in a neighboring home. He said that Tuesday morning he looked out outside his home to see his parents home engulfed in flames.

“I got up at 3:30, I left at 4, no 3:40 and went to go to work. And I’m at work at 4:45, my son calls me, and all he says is, ‘your house is on fire!!'” screamed Virginia. “And I look at my boss and say, ‘bye!’ and I left.”

Dusty continued, “I woke up at 4:30 to get ready to go to work and I heard popping. I was actually charging my doorbell camera because I bought a cheap Amazon one. I put it on and I looked over and I was like, ‘what the heck?!’ right as I turned over to the left I see her whole front porch just lit up, bright orange.”

At the time his father was in Dusty’s home with a medical condition and was luckily not in the home at the time of the fire.

“I screamed, I said, ‘your house is on fire! Get up! We’ve got to go! We’ve got to move!’ my wife got up, goes, ‘oh my gosh!’ starts calling 9-1-1, I run over grab the water hose, scream at my dad, ‘where’s momma’s keys?’ I want to move her truck, I want to save something,” shrugged Dusty.

Everything was burned in the fire, from memories, to clothes, and even their two cats.

“My biggest fear, at my mom and dad’s age, everything, pictures of my brother, my brother’s been gone for 20 plus years, he was killed in 2003 by a drunk driver. So all of the pictures we had of my brother, quilts that my grandmother,” paused Dusty. “I mean all my parents worldly possessions, I mean, of course my mom’s babies, and there’s nothing I could do.”

Seeing everything they had built over the years gone in an instance, broke their hearts.

“Honestly, to me it’s really depressing. You know, just knowing everything my momma had, I’ve seen my niece and we were trying to go through some stuff and just seeing what’s left, it’s depressing. And every day, I can smell it every morning when I go to work,” he said. “You know, I wake up and the wind’s just right and the first thing you smell is what’s left of the burnt house, it’s just, to me, it’s extremely depressing, cause now my mom and dad don’t have a home. She busted her butt for years with my dad and it was gone in a matter of minutes.”

And Virginia said she does her best to leave it in the past.

“I just don’t look at it. I try to avoid it, because I cry.”

Virginia reiterated how glad she was to not be in the home that morning.

“I’m just glad I was at work. And I told my boss that’s one thing I am glad that I did have to work that day. She said, ‘why?’ I said, ‘could you imagine getting a call telling you I was dead?’ she goes, ‘I wouldn’t of liked that.'”

And Dusty could not be happier his parents were lucky enough to still be alive.

“I was very happy of course, my mom and dad were okay, they weren’t harmed in any way, thank God!” he said as he smiled at his mom. “To me it’s more, it’s the emotion of them going through losing their home and then also losing my brother’s, my grandmother’s, you know, all the stuff that she’s collected over the years.”

If you’d like to help the Nassett family, follow this GoFundMe link.

We have since reached out to the Midland Fire Department for more information on the investigation into the cause of the fire, but have yet to receive any information.

We’ll be sure to update the story as it develops.