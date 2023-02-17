ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Basin Theatre Works is set to entertain the community once again with its production of Greater Tuna, a two-man show set in a fictional Texas town called Tuna, the third smallest town in the state.

The wacky inhabitants of the town: men, women, children, and animals are played by two transformative actors who must change wardrobes, and voices, at breakneck speed. The play is an affectionate comment on small-town Southern life and attitudes but also a withering satire of same.

Actors Mario Contreras and Brandon D. Thomason

“It’s a really funny show,” said Executive Director Dominic Lopez. “It pokes a lot of fun at small town Texas, so I think a lot of people will see a reflection of themselves, but in a nice, fun, good-hearted way.”

The show will run for two weekends- February 24th through the 26th and March 3rd through the 5th. Visit this website for tickets.