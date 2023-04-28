ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Greater Odessa Rotary Club recently acquired and painted blocks that will help Meals on Wheels of Odessa drivers and others locate clients at their residential addresses.

The blocks are brightly colored, with contrasting address numbers, which will also help Odessa Police Fire and Rescue locate homes of seniors in distress.

“We were approached by the Greater Odessa Rotary Club to be the recipient of this project,” said Craig Stoker, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Odessa. “We serve the greater Odessa area, and even about 100 clients west of Loop 338. Not all are able to keep their house numbers updated and visible. These blocks will help our drivers find the correct clients, and as an added benefit, Odessa Police, Fire and Rescue will be able to use the same blocks to help identify homes should seniors be in distress.”

Meals on Wheels of Odessa will be hosting an event where the blocks will be delivered on Wednesday, May 3rd at 10am.

Representatives from the City of Odessa and Odessa Fire and Rescue representatives will be present as well.

If you are interested in the services of Meals on Wheels of Odessa, or volunteering, please visit their website.