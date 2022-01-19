GARDENDALE, Texas (Nexstar) – According to a recent press release from the General Manager at Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation, a mainline that ruptured at about 9 pm last night has put the city of Gardendale under a boil water notice. Under the boiling water notice, residents are to boil their water before any consumption — this includes the following:

-Washing your hands, face, and body

-Brushing your teeth

-Drinking or cooking

Once the boiling water notice is lifted, customers of Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation will be alerted. Residents are encouraged to purchase bottled water for safe consumption until further notice.