MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Gratitude Square is a Midland County project designed to honor local deceased veterans. The memorial features a wall with engraved names of veterans who were honorably discharged, and flags are flown proudly above an angel statue in honor of the Gold Star Families. In total, $390,842.90 was spent making this project come to fruition, with help from generous donors.

Fairway Cemetery Director David Sapp said it’s a project he is proud of.

“It’s one of my favorite things to look at…my father was a veteran; he was in the United States Marine Corps and he’s from Midland and his name will be going on the wall sometime in the spring. It’s a project that I am very proud of,” Sapp said.

A special statue keeps watch over local veterans who were killed in action.

“We have a statue of an angel over here and that’s for the Gold Star Families. Those are for the ones that lost their loves in war. And we show just as much respect for those that have passed on as we do for the ones that are still living. They all fought for this country just as much as the ones that are alive today,” Sapp said.

Located at 2102 N A Street, the memorial is open to the public to visit at any time. If you want to add a name to the wall, you’ll need to show that the veteran you love is local to Midland County and you will need to submit a copy of the DD214 form showing honorable discharge status.

If interested, send an email with the following information:

Your name

Your phone number

Your email address

The deceased veteran’s name

Attach a copy of the DD214 form

You can learn more about the memorial here.