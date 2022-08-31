MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he intentionally started a series of grass fires earlier this week. Rafael Tarin, 48, has been charged with Arson.

According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, on August 29, MCSO deputies, along with the Midland Fire Department responded to FM 307 and Interstate 20 after two grass fires were spotted in the area. After crews put out the flames, they saw another fire on the side of the road in the 2900 block of W Interstate 20. Investigators also saw a man, later identified as Tarin, squatting down, intentionally setting fire to the grass.

When deputies asked Tarin what he was doing, he said he wasn’t going to say anything to them if he was going to jail. Tarin was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon; his bond has been set at $15,000.