MCCAMEY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of McCamey was recently awarded grant money from the Lower Colorado River Authority Community Development Partnership Program, aiding in renovations for local parks in the area.

McCamey says the money will go toward the redevelopment of the City’s parks, including Santa Fe Park.

“So very exciting…pretty much taking it down to the dirt and redoing the whole thing,” says Patty Jones, McCamey City Secretary

Phases of the development are already underway.

You can hear more about the project in the video above.