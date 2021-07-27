Grandpa’s text messages about dying alone go viral on TikTok

Godfrey, Ill. (KTVI) – A woman’s TikToks about her 91-year-old grandfather have people across the world laughing.

Megan Van Hoy, 28, shared text messages her grandfather sent her in some of the videos, and their humor hit a special place for many.

The texts range from him joking about dying, to poking fun at her love life, to Van Hoy checking up on him after a hospital visit, to even discussing news headlines. Van Hoy says her entire family is sarcastic so the tone of the texts isn’t anything new.

Van Hoy, a property manager, is watching her grandfather while his caretaker is out of town. She says her grandfather, a former dean at Lewis and Clark Community College, is brilliant, always keeping her informed on the news.

Van Hoy said she was scrolling through their text messages one night and thought they were hilarious. She decided to put one exchange on TikTok, then went to bed. When she woke up in the morning, she was shocked to see the post had a few million views.

The video, which now has now been seen more than 7 million times, concerns a text from her grandad about her being single. It says, “This is grandpa. I read an article that said if you do not find a life partner by 29 you most likely die alone. Your birthday is coming up in 3 months. Just wanted to let you know. Love, Grandpa.”

Van Hoy said she gets tons of comments and messages from people saying the video motivated them to go visit their grandparents.

“Either they miss their grandparents or they are saying they need to go visit their grandparents because they aren’t going to be around forever,” she explained.

Another recent TikTok video contained a text exchange Van Hoy and her grandfather had while she was spending the night at his house. In it, he texts her at midnight from the next room asking for water and cookies.

Van Hoy said he didn’t have any cookies. He replied, “Can you make some? Ha ha.”

When she replied that it was midnight, Grandpa texted, “But I’m old and dying.”

She did eventually make him some cookies, as seen in a follow-up video.

She also said she hasn’t told her grandpa she posted videos on TikTok because he is vocal about privacy concerns on social media.

“My grandpa is famous and he doesn’t even know it,” said Van Hoy.

Another TikTok video features a text from her grandfather about a guy who was mean to her. The text says:

“Hi my favorite granddaughter. This is grandpa. Your mom told me about a date you went on and the gentleman was mean to you. Could you do me a favor and call him and tell him I said to say hello to grandma for me tonight?”

She replies, “But she’s dead?”

He texts, “Yes, I know.”