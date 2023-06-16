ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Through tears, 39-year-old Robert Pasquale, spoke of his daughter’s heart wrenching decision to withdraw life support after her 6-week-old daughter, Eliana, was injured in a drunk driving crash earlier this week.

“My daughter made the hardest decision of her life…because a woman made a mistake in her life and chose to get behind the wheel while drinking,” Pasquale said.

The infant was airlifted to Lubbock with serious brain injuries after a crash that happened on June 12. According to the Odessa Police Department, 19-year-old Nallely Mendoza was idling at a red light on Grandview and Maple Avenue when she was rear-ended by 36-year-old Daisy Cordero. Both Mendoza and her one-year-old son, who was in the back seat along with his sister, were also taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators said Cordero was intoxicated at the time of the crash and tried to bribe officers not to take her to jail. She was arrested and charged with Intoxication Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injuries, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injuries, and Bribery. Cordero remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Friday afternoon; her bond has been set at a combined $62,000. Pasquale said he anticipates that those charges will be elevated now that his granddaughter has died, but OPD has not confirmed if, or when, that will happen.

For Pasquale, the family is more focused on healing right now, and for him, healing and forgiveness go hand in hand.

“I have searched very long, and very hard, and very deep inside myself…there have been a lot of very hateful statements made about the woman who made this mistake- and I was right there with you, I wanted her (to pay)- because she did this. But common sense prevailed- love has prevailed…I don’t know how, I don’t know when, but I will get through this without any animosity, without any hate for her. I would be a walking contradiction and a complete failure as a father and as a grandfather if I was to continue the hate,” he said.

Pasquale said he knows his granddaughter deserves justice, and that it will eventually come, but he does not want to focus on hate.

“Daisy, if you see this, I wish you well on your path to recovery, if you choose to pursue that. I hope you see what you have done, that you ask God for forgiveness, and you do what you need to do to.”

His prayer is that this never happens to another family.

“We need to work together as a community to create awareness so that this doesn’t keep happening. Start pushing the love and the awareness- hate isn’t going to change a thing.”

Aside from raising awareness, Pasquale said he wants to thank the community for its “overwhelming support”, which, according to him, has made this week entirely more bearable.

“Your love, your outpouring of well wishes, of prayer…means the world. It could never be repaid, there’s no way to say thanks enough for the help that has been given to these two 19-year-olds,” he said.

If you would like to help the family with expenses, you’ll find a link to a fundraiser here.