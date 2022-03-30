ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- On Monday, the Odessa Police Department arrested two men following an argument that led to a physical fight. Janzen Digby has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person, a third-degree felony. His grandfather, Richard Digby, has been charged with Assault, Family Violence, a misdemeanor.

According to an affidavit, on March 28, officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 3900 block of Lakeside Drive. At the scene, police found the relatives, who said they were in the process of moving out of the home when an argument began.





Richard told officers he and his grandson had been arguing when things escalated, and Janzen began “chest bumping” him multiple times. Richard said he felt threatened and that he bumped Janzen in return. He said at that point, Janzen grabbed him by the shirt and the arm and that he tripped over items in the garage. Richard said after the fall, he punched Janzen in the face and then called the police.

The affidavit stated that Janzen told police the argument escalated when Richard punched him in the face and that after his grandfather fell, his grandfather punched him several more times.

Both men had visible injuries, the officer stated. Richard has bruising on his arm, as well as scratches from the fall. Janzen has an injury to his nose and swelling on his forehead.

Both men were taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remain behind bars as of Wednesday afternoon. Janzen is being held on a $4,000 bond. Richard’s bond has been set at $3,000.