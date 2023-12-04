GRANDFALLS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Grandfalls-Royalty ISD is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old student killed in a hunting accident last weekend.

According to the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:30 a.m. on December 3, deputies responded to a call after the teen, who was preparing rifles for hunting, was shot in the chest. The incident occurred several miles north of Presidio in a hunting area off W Highway 67.

Family members immediately drove the teen to Marfa in a private vehicle, which was escorted by deputies, where they met with an ambulance that then drove the teen to Alpine. Despite all efforts, the young man was pronounced dead by medical staff in Alpine.

Investigators said the family was on its annual hunting trip to Presidio County when the shooting occurred, and the investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers. No further information about the shooting has been released and the name of the teen involved was not made public by officials in Presidio.

However, just hours later, Grandfalls-Royalty ISD confirmed that the district was mourning the loss of Payton Pesina. Authorities with the Ward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Pesina died while in the Presidio area. Pesina was described as a “beloved” student.

“His warmth, kindness, and bright spirit touched the lives of many in our community. It’s a loss deeply felt by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with Payton Pesina’s family and friends during this difficult time. We will always cherish the memories we shared, and the impact Payton had on all of us. Rest in peace, our Cowboy,” District leaders said in a Facebook post.

The district said additional counselors would be on campus Monday to help students and staff needing assistance.