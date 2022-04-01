MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Attention all coffee lovers and tea drinkers; Black Rifle Coffee Company is hosting its official grand opening this Saturday, April 2nd at 3500 Big Spring Street, Midland TX.

Founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders; the coffee company is celebrating the grand opening by giving the first 50 customers a BRCC-branded Yeti tumbler and a fresh batch of coffee refills for a year! Doors open at 5 am and prizes will be drawn every hour starting at 6:30 am all the way until 12 pm. Customers can expect to hear live music provided by Josh Tatum and The Scout Guide West Texas.

Black Rifle Coffee Company was founded in 2014 by former Green Beret Evan Hafer. Hafer made sure that when creating this coffee company, he focused on the coffee bean profiles and unique taste created for customers to enjoy a quality cup of joe at any time of the day.

In a recent press release, CEO and BRCC Founder Evan Hafer expressed why he decided to create a BRCC location in Midland.

“I want to be able to share that experience with this community. Anyone who comes into the Midland location, whether it’s to start their day or refuel, will be met with America’s best cup of coffee and a team of amazing people.”

Customers attending the grand opening will hear from the Vice President of Retail Dan Kaepernik on Saturday.

To commemorate the grand opening, a raising of the American flag along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and singing of the national anthem will take place at 10 am Saturday morning.