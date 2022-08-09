ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas Permian Basin announced today that, beginning in spring of 2023, Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, Larry Gatlin will be teaching a course.

“Grammy award-winning musician Larry Gatlin will be sharing his art of creative writing and storytelling with students this spring—all the skills that made him a hall of fame singer/songwriter,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley. “As UTPB’s new Professor of Practice, he will lead an exciting new master class to share his experiences and encourage people from all walks of life to explore their own creativity and passion. We are thrilled about this partnership.”

Details on the course will be announced this fall and will include elements of songwriting, history, creative writing, and personal development. Anyone who is interested, whether you are a current student or someone who is looking for personal enrichment, should fill out an interest form.