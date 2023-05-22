LENORAH, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Grady ISD Wildcats sent eight students to the State UIL Speech and Academic Tournament last week, where they won multiple awards.

The Wildcats won 11 medals, 2 team plaques, and one silver trophy and were named the Overall Sweepstakes Runner Up for the State Speech and Academic competition.

The speech team, consisting of Briley Harrell and Ashlynn Peugh, were named the State Champion Team.

Harrell was the gold medalist in Informative Speaking, while Peugh was the silver medalist in Persuasive Speaking and 5th in LD Debate. Peugh was also named the State Champion in Congressional Debate January, which contributed to this accomplishment.

The Computer Science team, consisting of Austin Aaron, Logan Aaron, Katherine Burns, and Colt Carson, were second runners up, with Burns placing 5th individually.

Aspen Durham competed in News and Editorial Writing, finishing in 6th and 5th, respectively.

Kinlee Young won the bronze medal in Ready Writing.