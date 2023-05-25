PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – The next few days will see the graduating class of 2023 walking the stage and receiving their diplomas. There will be seven ceremonies across West Texas over the next two days. You can stream both Permian and Odessa High Schools’ graduation ceremonies online.
Midland ISD
- Legacy High School/May 25th/ 8:30pm/Astound Broadband Stadium
- Coleman High School/May 26th/3pm/Midland College Chap Center
- Midland High School/May 26th/8:30pm/Astound Broadband Stadium
Ector County ISD
- Permian Highs School/May 25th/8:30pm/Ratliff Stadium
- Odessa High School/May 26th/8:30pm/Ratliff Stadium
Big Spring High School/May 26th/8pm/Memorial Stadium
Monahans High School/May 26th/8pm/Estes Memorial Stadium