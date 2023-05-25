PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – The next few days will see the graduating class of 2023 walking the stage and receiving their diplomas. There will be seven ceremonies across West Texas over the next two days. You can stream both Permian and Odessa High Schools’ graduation ceremonies online.

Midland ISD

Legacy High School/May 25th/ 8:30pm/Astound Broadband Stadium

Coleman High School/May 26th/3pm/Midland College Chap Center

Midland High School/May 26th/8:30pm/Astound Broadband Stadium

Ector County ISD

Permian Highs School/May 25th/8:30pm/Ratliff Stadium

Odessa High School/May 26th/8:30pm/Ratliff Stadium

Big Spring High School/May 26th/8pm/Memorial Stadium

Monahans High School/May 26th/8pm/Estes Memorial Stadium